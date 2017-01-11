1 In 20 People Will Not Leave The House On Friday The 13th!

It only comes a few times a year, and it’s creeping up on us this Friday! It’s Friday the 13th and according to the Mirror, one in twenty people will not even leave the house on this day!

A poll of 2,000 people found that 100 of those polled – five per cent, or one-in-20 – said they planned on staying at home all day to keep the risk of being hit by bad luck down to a minimum. People have already took work off because of it!

Here are some lucky rituals that many use to ward off the bad luck…

36% people believe in wearing lucky socks.

35% believe in touching wood.

35% believe in wearing lucky pants.

23% believe in a lucky coin.

22% believe is keeping they’re fingers and toes crossed.