COSUMNES RIVER FLOOD: Residents Urged To Evacuate 

America Wants Donald Trump to Delete His Twitter Account

January 11, 2017 7:03 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Poll, Twitter

“Delete your account” has become the ultimate Twitter burn.  When somebody Tweets something stupid, there’s no better way to shut them down.  HILLARY CLINTON even got massive re-Tweets when she told DONALD TRUMP to do it.

Well, it turns out Hillary had her finger on the pulse of America, because a new poll shows that most of us want Donald to LITERALLY delete his account.

According to the poll from Quinnipiac University, 64% of voters think he should close his account.  And among the 18 to 34 crowd, it’s 71%.

It was even close with Republicans.  Less than half of Republicans want him to keep on Tweeting . . . 49%.  But only 45% say he should stop.  Apparently, 6% don’t care.

Check out other poll results here.

 

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live