DeMarcus Cousins Post Game Interview Last Night Was Epic [VIDEO]

Last night instead of going to bed, I was up scrolling through social media like I do every night. I’m so glad I was up doing that because I caught the best post game interview ever with DeMarcus Cousins.

Reports of DeMarcus signing a $200 million plus extension with the Sacramento Kings was the topic. (By the way you can read more about that according to CBS Sports, HERE.) The reporter asked DeMarcus if Sacramento was where he wanted to be. He shot back with, “yeah, I love Sacramento. That’s where I want to be.”

This is where the interview took an amazing turn. DeMarcus turned the interview around on the two Sacramento Bee reporters he’s had trouble with in the past, Ailene Voison and Andy Furillo. He asked them if they wanted him to be here. Watch what happened next…..

It all ended with “Well guess what? Guess what people, I’m here.”