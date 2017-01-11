Dan Peterson is 82 years old and lives in Atlanta Georgia. His wife Mary, passed away and he fell into a deep depression, often times staying inside staring out the window in a haze, according to Fox 8 News. Dan was heartbroken, felt like he had no purpose in life. One day, while shopping at the local grocery store, Dan met a 4 year old girl that changed his life. Get your tissues ready….
Elderly Man Makes An Unexpected Friend, A 4 Year Old Girl [VIDEO]January 11, 2017 1:53 PM
