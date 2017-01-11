Kylie Jenner Has A Third Nipple On Her Leg? [PICS]

January 11, 2017 2:41 PM
Filed Under: Kylie Jenner

Oh, Kylie…

According to Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner’s beau Tyga recently posted a photo to Instagram of Kylie sitting on his lap in a teeny black bikini. In the photo, there is a noticeably large mark on Kylie’s knee which fans thought could be a mole, a ladybug,or even an extra nipple! LOL

Many also wondered if it was just another case of a Photoshop fail…

“What’s wrong with the right leg?” asked one IG user, while another user said: “Her leg look deformed.”

One follower got to the bottom of the bizarre mark, and thinks “it’s a tall plant in soft focus  that had been mistaken in front.”

What do you think? We think it kinda looks like she tried to slim down her inner thigh and missed a spot.

