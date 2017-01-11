Man Convicted Of Rape After Taking Off Condom During Sex

A 47 year-old French man hooked up with a woman he met on Tinder.

They had consensual sex at her house on their second date.

They used a condom but halfway through having sex he took the condom off without her noticing until they finished.

She took the man to court and said she would not have had sex with him without a condom.

The court convicted the man of rape and sentenced him to 12 months in prison.

This case was considered a first for Switzerland.

(note to self…leave the condom on in any country at ALL TIMES!)