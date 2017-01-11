Taco Bell To Go National With Fried Chicken Taco Shell

January 11, 2017 11:37 AM
Filed Under: Chalupa, chicken, Fast Food, food, Taco Bell

This is an interesting concept…and we wanna try it!

According to Yahoo!, Taco Bell plans to go nationwide with a Chalupa they have been testing out in Bakersfield, California, and Kansas City, Missouri. The Naked Chicken Chalupa has a shell that is made up of white seasoned chicken and is loaded with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and avocado ranch sauce.

You’d think the taco was vegetarian if it weren’t for the shell!

The taco will be available nationwide at most Taco Bells starting Jan. 26. See what it looks like below!

