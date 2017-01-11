COSUMNES RIVER FLOOD: Residents Urged To Evacuate 

The Guy Playing Michael Jackson In New Movie, Looks Nothing Like Michael Jackson! [Video]

January 11, 2017 5:18 AM By Bre
Filed Under: Bad casting, Joseph Fiennes, Michael Jackson, Movie

The first trailer showing Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson in a TV production for the U.K.’s Sky Arts is here and lets just say Joseph looks nothing like the King of Pop! When it was announced last year, the casting was met with backlash.

At the time, Fiennes told Entertainment Tonight, “[Jackson] definitely had an issue, a pigmentation issue, and that’s something I do believe. He was probably closer to my color than his original color.”

The special, a comedy called Urban Myths, chronicles the time Michael, Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brandon took a cross-country trip in the aftermath of 9/11.

More from Bre
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live