The Guy Playing Michael Jackson In New Movie, Looks Nothing Like Michael Jackson! [Video]

The first trailer showing Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson in a TV production for the U.K.’s Sky Arts is here and lets just say Joseph looks nothing like the King of Pop! When it was announced last year, the casting was met with backlash.

At the time, Fiennes told Entertainment Tonight, “[Jackson] definitely had an issue, a pigmentation issue, and that’s something I do believe. He was probably closer to my color than his original color.”

The special, a comedy called Urban Myths, chronicles the time Michael, Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brandon took a cross-country trip in the aftermath of 9/11.