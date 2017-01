The National Weather Service in¬†Sacramento has confirmed that a EF0¬†tornado touched down in South Natomas overnight. Get the details…

“The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF0 tornado touched down in South Natomas early Wednesday morning. It happened around midnight along Rio Tierra Avenue.”

After onsite survey it has been determined that an EF0 tornado touched down along Rio Tierra Ave South Natomas. Tree and fence damage #cawx — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 11, 2017

Tornado damage in So. Natomas area near Rio Tierra & Northgate. Occurred at midnight! #CAStorm @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/pJyBeJPZDv — Tina Macuha (@TinaMacuha) January 11, 2017

Luckily nobody was hurt and there was minimal damage. The tornado reportedly lasted less than 5 minutes.

