Anyone Down For A Hot Cup Of Jack Daniel’s Coffee

January 12, 2017 8:32 PM By Nina
Filed Under: Coffee, Infused Coffee, Jack Daniels, Jack Daniels Coffee

The best part of waking up is… what? Jack Daniels Infused Coffee!?

Mashable, shared an article stating “The coffee is made of “premium 100 percent Arabica coffee, roasted medium and infused with Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey.”

If you’re looking for a way to make the morning even easier, it might disappoint. While the coffee has been infused with whiskey, the drink is non-alcoholic.”

They had us all excited just to find out it’s non-alcoholic! Oh well! Are you curious to try this out? Let us know how it tastes!

You can purchase the decaf or regular brew directly through the Jack Daniel’s website.

 

 

By: Trishia Ybarreche
CBS Radio – KSFM

 

