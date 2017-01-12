FLOOD ALERT: Point Pleasant Residents Urged To Evacuate 

Bella Hadid And Selena Gomez Drama Unfolds!

January 12, 2017 1:42 PM By Nina
Filed Under: Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, taylor swift, The Weeknd

In November, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd ended their relationship with each other. However, now that it appears The Weekend is moving on; it appears Bella isn’t taking it too well.

Just a month ago it felt like Bella and The Weeknd were playing flirting games on stage at the Victoria Secret Fashion Show. Although just when we thought the two might get back together, we see pictures of The Weeknd and Selena Gomez kissing behind what appeared to be a dumpster!

Can you imagine how Bella must have felt about Selena and her ex The Weeknd!

Elle.com released screenshots of Selena’s Instagram account showing that Bella unfollowed her. Gasp! Looks like Taylor Swift’s girl squad is falling apart over The Weeknd.

 

 

By: Trishia Ybarreche
CBS Radio – KSFM

