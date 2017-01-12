FLOOD ALERT: Point Pleasant Residents Urged To Evacuate 

Celebrities Reimagine ‘I Will Survive’ as Anti-Trump Anthem

January 12, 2017 12:22 PM
Filed Under: Andrew Garfield, Donald Trump, Emma Stone, Matthew McConaughey, Taraji P. Henson

By Amanda Wicks

Hollywood’s A-listers have a message for anyone concerned about the next four years underneath President Trump. A bevy of stars gathered to sing a version of Gloria Gaynor’s single “I Will Survive,” reimagining the 1979 disco hit as an anti-Trump anthem of sorts.

Related: Snoop Dogg Ready to Roast ‘Uncle Tom’ Inauguration Performers

Emma Stone, Michelle Williams, Matthew McConaughey, Natalie Portman, Taraji P. Henson, Amy Adams, Chris Pine, Andrew Garfield and more participated in the video. “This is going to be interesting, guys,” Garfield says at the beginning. “It may get too real.” Some stars chose to sing while others treated the lyrics as more of a spoken word performance.

The video appeared as part of W Magazine‘s The Scene, and the publication had this to say about its reason for releasing a star-studded version: “While the song has long been interpreted through a socially conscious lens, it’s the kind of anthem we need now more than ever with the inauguration bearing down on us. With an impending Donald Trump presidency, I will survive.”

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live