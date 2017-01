Sources close to Flo Rida are telling Radar online that Donald Trump has offered the rapper $1 million to perform at next week’s inauguration.

Flo Rida has accepted the offer and will perform at the inauguration.

Back in 2015, Flo Rida pulled out of the Miss USA Pageant that was presented by Donald Trump.

Flo Rida never said anything bad about Trump so that’s probably why he’s been booked to perform.

