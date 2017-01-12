James Corden’s Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts Featuring Khloe Kardashian

FLOOD ALERT: Point Pleasant Residents Urged To Evacuate 

By Nina
Filed Under: James Corden, Khloe Kardashian, The Late Late Show with James Corden

Khloe Kardashian guest starred on The Late Late show with James Corden where they played a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” which oddly enough was kinda a reinvention of Russian Roulette. However in this version if you don’t want to answer a personal question like “Do you think O.J did it?” or “Whose been the worst singer on Carpool Karaoke?” You would have to chow down whatever the opponent wanted you to fill your guts with.

Watch to see if it’s Khloe or James who ends up gnawing down on some chicken feet or fish eyes by clicking HERE!

(WARNING VIDEO CONTAINS FOUL LANGUAGE, AND WEAK STOMACHS MAY NOT WANT TO WATCH)

 

 

By: Trishia Ybarreche
CBS Radio – KSFM

