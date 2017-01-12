FLOOD ALERT: Point Pleasant Residents Urged To Evacuate 

Jimmy Fallon Encourages Michelle Obama To Run For President In 2020

January 12, 2017 8:59 PM By Nina
Filed Under: Jimmy Fallon, Michelle Obama, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

As our presidential term with the Obama’s come to an end, Jimmy Fallon invited First Lady Michelle Obama onto the show where they surprised people recording their recognition for the First Lady as well as wrote Thank You letters together.

These guests thought they were recording an appreciation video about Michelle Obama, until Michelle popped out and thanked them for their words of kindness.

As the show continued on, Jimmy invited Michelle to write Thank You letters where Jimmy then encouraged Michelle to run for 2020.

A lot can happen in four years! Who know’s, maybe Michelle will be our first women president!

 

 

 

By: Trishia Ybarreche
CBS Radio – KSFM

