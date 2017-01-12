FLOOD ALERT: Point Pleasant Residents Urged To Evacuate 

Joe Jonas Oiled Up In ‘Guess’ Underwear Photoshoot

January 12, 2017 7:15 PM By Nina
Filed Under: Cosmo, Face of Guess, Guess, Joe Jonas, Photoshop Fail

Joe Jonas oiled up!

According to Cosmopolitan, Joe Jonas is the official new face of Guess! Which means there are attached photo’s to this new endorsement! You can find Joe Jonas, lead singer of DNCE here where he’s cuddled up to a fan. Was this suppose to be punny?

Unfortunately, Twitter fan’s decided to share their input and well it’s not always the best of news, although at least Joe looks good doing it! There is a particular photo of Joe where his left arm looks a tad bit bigger than the other, and his skin tone mixed with the oils are questionable. Fans took to Twitter stating all of the Photoshop fail’s they’re seeing in this shoot. Heck, most of them we didn’t even notice before reading these tweets and taking a second look!

What’s your input? Is this a Photoshop fail? Or just a really great package to wake up to.

 

 

 

By: Trishia Ybarreche
CBS Radio – KSFM

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live