Joe Jonas Oiled Up In ‘Guess’ Underwear Photoshoot

Joe Jonas oiled up!

According to Cosmopolitan, Joe Jonas is the official new face of Guess! Which means there are attached photo’s to this new endorsement! You can find Joe Jonas, lead singer of DNCE here where he’s cuddled up to a fan. Was this suppose to be punny?

Unfortunately, Twitter fan’s decided to share their input and well it’s not always the best of news, although at least Joe looks good doing it! There is a particular photo of Joe where his left arm looks a tad bit bigger than the other, and his skin tone mixed with the oils are questionable. Fans took to Twitter stating all of the Photoshop fail’s they’re seeing in this shoot. Heck, most of them we didn’t even notice before reading these tweets and taking a second look!

What’s your input? Is this a Photoshop fail? Or just a really great package to wake up to.

By: Trishia Ybarreche

CBS Radio – KSFM