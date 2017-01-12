President Obama Moves Vice President Biden To Tears With Surprise [Video]

As President Obama’s prepares to leave the White House, he surprised second in command, Vice President Joe Biden, with the Medal of Freedom. The Medal of Freedom is the highest honor a civilian can receive, and can only come from the president.

According to NPR, President Obama was paying tribute to his “brother” and Vice President Joe Biden when Obama had one more thing to do before Biden’s speech.

“So, Joe” President Obama says “For your faith in your fellow Americans, for your love of country, and for your lifetime of service that will endure through the generations, I’d like to as the military aide to join us on stage”. As the aides take their place on stage, Obama continues “For the final time as president, I am pleased to award our nations highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom”.

Caught off guard, Biden turned his back to the crowd and pulled out a handkerchief as he began to cry.

Check out the video above. We will miss them both!