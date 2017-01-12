Scam Targeting Netflix Users

There’s a new scam circling Netflix users according to ABC News!

Apparently users in Augusta, Maine have been receiving a email notification stating they need to update their account information and have been being scammed!

“Fire Eye Labs, an internet cybersecurity company, says the scam is part of an active campaign to obtain personal and financial information across the country. The scam asks users for their login information.

After providing the information a second screen appears asking for the following information:

Name on credit

Card Number

Card Expiration Date

Card Security Code

Social Security Number

After Netflix customers have provided their information on the fraudulent website, they are re-directed to the actual Netflix homepage.”

Looks like the best way to avoid being scammed by Netflix is by avoiding clicking on any links being emailed to you and instead going straight to Netflix.com and going into your account settings.

By: Trishia Ybarreche

CBS Radio – KSFM