FLOOD ALERT: Point Pleasant Residents Urged To Evacuate 

Scam Targeting Netflix Users

January 12, 2017 1:12 PM By Nina
Filed Under: Netflix, Netflix Scam, Scam Alert

There’s a new scam circling Netflix users according to ABC News!

Apparently users in Augusta, Maine have been receiving a email notification stating they need to update their account information and have been being scammed!

“Fire Eye Labs, an internet cybersecurity company, says the scam is part of an active campaign to obtain personal and financial information across the country. The scam asks users for their login information.

After providing the information a second screen appears asking for the following information:
Name on credit
Card Number
Card Expiration Date
Card Security Code
Social Security Number

After Netflix customers have provided their information on the fraudulent website, they are re-directed to the actual Netflix homepage.”

Looks like the best way to avoid being scammed by Netflix is by avoiding clicking on any links being emailed to you and instead going straight to Netflix.com and going into your account settings.

 

 

 

By: Trishia Ybarreche
CBS Radio – KSFM

 

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live