Selena Gomez Shows Off Booty In Lacy Thong, Tags The Weeknd [PIC]

January 12, 2017 10:48 AM
Selena Gomez is on fire! According to TMZ, the ‘Hands To Myself’ singer posed for a photo posted by celebrity photographer Mert Alas on Instagram.

In the photo, Selena is wearing a lacy gold thong and looking super hot! Of course, with every photo posted in the celebrity world there is a little controversy, and this time it was caused by the photographer himself!

After posting the photo, Mert apparently tagged The Weeknd in the comments! If you haven’t heard, Selena and The Weeknd were spotted making out after a dinner date earlier this week!

 

Selena was also unfollowed on Instagram by The Weeknd’s ex, Bella Hadid, the same day the photo was posted! Draammmaaa!

