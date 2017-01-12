FLOOD ALERT: Point Pleasant Residents Urged To Evacuate 

Sia Gets Her Glamour Shots in ‘Move Your Body’ Lyric Video

January 12, 2017 7:46 AM
Filed Under: sia

By Amanda Wicks

Sia travels back to the fashionable 1987 for her “Move Your Body” lyric video.

Related: Sia Shares Lyric Video for ‘Never Give Up’

Instead of focusing so heavily on the lyrics, Sia practically presents a music video. The action takes place at Move Your Body Studios, a clear homage to Glamour Shots, in 1987 when young Sia’s parents force her to get their family portrait taken. But Sia can’t sit still. She wants to move her body and move her body she does.

Sia breaks free of her parents, finds the missing half of her wig and begins sneaking into other portrait sessions, all of which show the glorious fashion, hairstyles and decor of the late 1980s. All’s well that ends well, though, when Sia’s penchant for movement and dance win over all the people she has interrupted.

“Move Your Body” appears on Sia’s latest album This Is Acting.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live