Soulja Boy’s Home Burglarized

This isn’t a good look for Chris Brown considering him and Soulja Boy are in the middle of a highly publicized beef that’s going to result in a celebrity boxing match. According to TMZ, a man busted through Soulja Boy’s door in the Hollywood Hills early Tuesday morning.

The man got away with 11k in cash and 12k worth of jewelry. Soula boy wasn’t home at the time of the robbery but his house has security camera’s and they have images of the suspect. There is no evidence that Chris Brown was involved but I’m sure everyone is thinking he had something to do with it. Bad timing.