FLOOD ALERT: Point Pleasant Residents Urged To Evacuate 

Soulja Boy’s Home Burglarized

January 12, 2017 11:38 AM By Megan
Filed Under: Chris Brown, robbery, Soulja Boy

This isn’t a good look for Chris Brown considering him and Soulja Boy are in the middle of a highly publicized beef that’s going to result in a celebrity boxing match. According to TMZ, a man busted through Soulja Boy’s door in the Hollywood Hills early Tuesday morning.

The man got away with 11k in cash and 12k worth of jewelry. Soula boy wasn’t home at the time of the robbery but his house has security camera’s and they have images of the suspect. There is no evidence that Chris Brown was involved but I’m sure everyone is thinking he had something to do with it. Bad timing.

More from Megan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live