The Chainsmokers Drop New Track ‘Paris’

The Chainsmokers (Drew Taggart and Alex Pall) have dropped a new track titled “Paris.”

“We were stayin’ in Paris/ to get away from your parents,” sings Taggart, “And I thought ‘wow,’ If I could take this in a shot right now, I don’t think that we could work this out.”

Appropriately the track also features vocals from French singer and actress Louane Emera. Louane is perhaps best known for her cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” which she performed on the French version of The Voice.

