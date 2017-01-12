FLOOD ALERT: Point Pleasant Residents Urged To Evacuate 

The End Is Here…Now An Italian Nostradamus Prediction Is Coming True!

January 12, 2017
According to a prophecy from the “Italian Nostradamus,” Armageddon is just around the corner.

Philosopher Matteo Tafuri, who lived between 1492 and 1582, warned that two consecutive days of snow in the Italian town of Salento would lead to the apocalypse, and it has been reported that this usually mild climate region has received two days of snow.

According to the New York Post, this revelation comes just days after a picture of the Virgin Mary in Macedonia was spotted crying – a manifestation which has also been linked to the end of days.

Coincidence or nah?

