The Weeknd Drops ‘Party Monster’ Music Video

The Weeknd has released a music video for “Party Monster.”

The trippy visual features fast cars, beautiful women, a panther, and literal face melting. There’s also a Thelma and Louise moment right at the end, so be sure to watch the whole thing.

The timing of the release is interesting. Yesterday, photos surfaced that showed the singer out and about with rumored new girlfriend Selena Gomez. In the beginning of “Party Monster” The Weeknd sings “Angelina, lips like Angelina, like Selena, a– shaped like Selena.” Though some have argued that the Selena referenced in the lyrics is the late singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez.

