Remember when The Weeknd used to look like this?

In a recent interview with GQ magazine The Weeknd revealed why he cut his famous hair cut. He said :

“I couldn’t walk around without seeing the f–king Weeknd hair. New artists, artists that have been around forever––I’m not going to say any names––but they were f–king growing their hair.”

Who do you think he’s talking about? J. Cole maybe?

