Will Smith To Star In Disney’s Live-Action “Dumbo” Movie!

According to Variety, Will Smith is in early talks to star in Disney’s live-action adaptation of “Dumbo.”

Nothing is set in stone just yet, but Will Smith has been asked to portray the father of the children who develop a friendship with the lovable elephant after seeing him at the circus. If he takes on this role, the upcoming “Bad Boys” movie, “Bad Boys 3” will be pushed back or the film could be shelved entirely.

Tom Hanks has been offered a role as the villain as well.

Tim Burton is set to director this upcoming live-action movie!

I think both Will and Tom should take on these roles!