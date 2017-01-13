Ban Buying Ice Cream, Sodas, Goodies With Food Stamps?

January 13, 2017 2:22 PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee lawmaker has introduced legislation seeking to ban the use of food stamps to buy items without nutritional value.

Republican Rep. Sheila Butt of Columbia says banned items would be those high in calories, sugar and fat, such as sodas, ice cream, candy, cookies and cake. The measure would also prohibit grocers from selling banned items to people on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

In a statement, Butt said it was time for food stamp reform.

“I go into convenience stores almost every day and see the most non-nutritional foods on the counters and
in the aisles marked ‘EBT Approved.’ These are the same foods that we have banned from our children’s
lunch rooms,” said Butt.

She added that by allowing those purchases with EBT cards, we’re enhancing diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and obesity in at-risk communities.

Butt’s bill would require the state Department of Human Services to seek a waiver from the federal government to establish a list of which food items would be banned for food stamp recipients, using the recommendations of the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a guide.

More than 1 million Tennesseans received food stamp assistance as of November, totaling nearly $135 million.

