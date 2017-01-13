Nearly 40% Of Employees Admit To Doing THIS At Work

January 13, 2017 1:09 PM
This will make you start looking at your co-workers differently…

According to a study by Time Out New York, nearly 40 percent of office workers admitted to masturbating in their work’s bathroom.

Don’t think it’s just men, either! According to Time Out, men and women alike have done the deed in their work bathrooms for various different reasons…

One practitioner said: ““If I’m really hungover at work, masturbating helps me feel better.”

According to The Huffington Post, masturbating at work might not be such a bad thing, as it has been proven by Researchers at the University of Michigan that “women who frequently masturbate are believed to have higher self-confidence than those who shy away from self-pleasure.”

