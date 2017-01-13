FLOOD ALERT: Point Pleasant Residents Urged To Evacuate 

R. Kelly Emphasizes He will Not Play Donald Trump Inauguration

"Any reports stating otherwise are simply untrue. End. Of. Story.” January 13, 2017 4:32 AM
By Jon Wiederhorn

R. Kelly has negated rumors that he will be performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

“Despite the rumors circulating online, R. Kelly will not be performing at this year’s inauguration ceremony,” he posted on Twitter. “Any reports stating otherwise are simply untrue. End. Of. Story.”

Teenage singer Jackie Evancho remains the only pop artist  that has signed on to perform at Trump’s inauguration next week. In an interview, she stated that her decision to accept the invitation to sing was “not political.”

This week, Rebecca Ferguson and Charlotte Church announced they would not perform at the inauguration and Moby turned down an invitation to perform at an inauguration event.

However, a Bruce Springsteen tribute band, The B Street Band, signed on to play a Donald Trump inauguration ball.

