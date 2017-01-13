Teen Starts GoFundMe Page After Parents Allegedly Cut Her Off For Dating A Black Man [PIC]

As many of us know, not listening to our parents can have some pretty bad consequences. We’ve all been caught by our parents doing things we shouldn’t have been doing, but when one young woman was caught doing something her parents told her not to, she fought against it and created a Go Fund Me page.

According to her Go Fund Me page, 18-year-old Allie Dowdle from Memphis, TN started dating a black man about a year ago, and when her parents first found out they allegedly told her to stop “strictly because of skin color. ”

Dowdle said she ” fought so hard to make my parents see Michael as a human being,” and even tried to sit down with Michael and her parents to discuss the issue, but that is what allegedly drove her parents to cut her off from all resources such as her personal savings, car, phone, and her education.

As a result, Dowdle created a Go Fund Me page to try and raise money to pay for college.

A lot of people think this might be a scam, but what do you think?