You Can Now Buy Coffee That Tastes Like Jack Daniel’s Whiskey

Ever get to work in the morning and suddenly feel like you need a drink? Well, Jack Daniel’s has come up with a great way to taste whiskey in the morning without the alcohol!

According to Food Beast, the popular whiskey brand has teamed up with World of Coffee, Inc., to satisfy your whiskey cravings (kind of).

The coffee, called Tennessee Whiskey Coffee, “is made with 100 percent Arabica coffee, the beans are roasted medium and infused with Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey.”

An 8.8 ounce bag of the coffee costs $21.95 and 1.5 ounce gift bags cost $6.95. Buy yours at the Jack Daniel’s online store!