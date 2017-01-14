Lifetime’s ‘Michael Jackson’ Actor Looks More Like MJ In New Biopic [Pic]

Lifetime wants to correct what Sky Arts and Joseph Fiennes got wrong in their portrayal of Michael Jackson.

There was a lot of uproar earlier this week about Joseph Fiennes playing MJ in a new comedy called Urban Myths. (If you would like to see what Joseph looks like as Michael click here.)

According to an interview with Vanity Fair, Lifetime will release their Michael Jackson movie later in the year titled Michael Jackson: Searching For Neverland.

Lifetime tapped the ‘Number 1 Michael Jackson impersonator in the world’ named Navi (pictured above) to portray the icon.

If you would like to read more about Lifetime’s biopic click here.