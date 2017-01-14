Lifetime’s ‘Michael Jackson’ Actor Looks More Like MJ In New Biopic [Pic]

January 14, 2017 5:23 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: Michael Jackson

Lifetime wants to correct what Sky Arts and Joseph Fiennes got wrong in their portrayal of Michael Jackson. 

There was a lot of uproar earlier this week about Joseph Fiennes playing MJ in a new comedy called Urban Myths. (If you would like to see what Joseph looks like as Michael click here.)

According to an interview with Vanity Fair, Lifetime will release their Michael Jackson movie later in the year titled Michael Jackson: Searching For Neverland.

Lifetime tapped the ‘Number 1 Michael Jackson impersonator in the world’ named Navi (pictured above) to portray the icon.

If you would like to read more about Lifetime’s biopic click here.

More from Short-E
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live