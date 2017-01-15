Kim Kardashian’s Robbery Report Details Released

Perez Hilton shares the details of the report from Kim Kardashian’s robbery in October of last year. The details shared are said to be in Kim’s own words and from the actual report filed the night of (hours after her horrific incident).

In the excerpts, Kim shares vivid details of how she was robbed by:

Masked men

With guns

That detained and disabled the staff of the building

Put guns in her face demanding the riches

Then threw her on her bed and tied her up.

All of the above seems terrible and would frighten anyone. It seems like the perps followed the standard Hollywood crime scene checklist. At the same time, Kardashian added that “I felt they were a bit inexperienced because of the way they tied me up.”

Maybe they weren’t experienced. Maybe they were. Not really sure it matters, because they added a $5 Million Celebrity Heist to their robbery resume, which included her $4 Million ring. Get the full story from Perez here.

