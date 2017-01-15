Kim Kardashian’s Robbery Report Details Released

January 15, 2017
Perez Hilton shares the details of the report from Kim Kardashian’s robbery in October of last year. The details shared are said to be in Kim’s own words and from the actual report filed the night of (hours after her horrific incident).

In the excerpts, Kim shares vivid details of how she was robbed by:

  • Masked men
  • With guns
  • That detained and disabled the staff of the building
  • Put guns in her face demanding the riches
  • Then threw her on her bed and tied her up.

All of the above seems terrible and would frighten anyone. It seems like the perps followed the standard Hollywood crime scene checklist. At the same time, Kardashian added that “I felt they were a bit inexperienced because of the way they tied me up.”

Maybe they weren’t experienced. Maybe they were. Not really sure it matters, because they added a $5 Million Celebrity Heist to their robbery resume, which included her $4 Million ring. Get the full story from Perez here.

(On the bright side, they didn’t take all of Kim K’s assets. Here’s some gratuitous pics of Kim from this morning in Dubai, looking like the Kim we all remember. #brightside #bootiful).

0115 kim kardashian out shopping dubai curves splash 4 Kim Kardashian’s Robbery Report Details Released

 

 

