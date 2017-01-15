Russell Took the “L” But Ciara Bounced Back (at Future)

The Seattle Seahawks aren’t getting that Super Bowl ring this year, but Ciara reminds Future that her man already got a better ring last year. They lost to Atlanta last night, but Seattle’s QB Russell Wilson still walked out a winner, thanks to his family, specifically his wife.

Wilson is married to Ciara. They got hitched this past year and it was well known. Ciara also has a child with the artist, Future (upper left), who just so happens to be an adamant Atlanta Falcons fan and was on the sidelines for the game yesterday. So while he was of course rooting for his team to win, it turns out that meant he was also rooting against his baby-momma’s hubby. (That just sounds intriguing- more than the actual game, to some).

Well, the Falcons won. Seahawks lost. But Wilson left with Future’s past, and Ciara let it be known via Twitter (right). “No Greater Blessing than Having Family.”

Dammmmn Daniel. (I mean Future).