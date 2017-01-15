Superfly Snuka Passes Away At Age 73

There are a few names that get thrown around in reference to wrestling that mean something to the masses. Today such names include Jon Cena and The Rock. But among the legendary names that have survived decades of infamy- like Hulk Hogan, The Ultimate Warrior, and Andre The Giant- Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka rings as loud as them all.

Known for his high-flying, acrobatic moves, Superfly was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996. The Fijian legend lost his battle with stomach cancer and passed at the age of 73. Fellow islander and wrestling icon, The Rock, sent a heart-felt message in Samoan via Twitter saying “Alofa atui le aiga atoa,” which means Family is forever.