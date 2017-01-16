Mayweather Calls Out Dana White

January 16, 2017 9:49 AM By Boondock
Filed Under: Conor McGregor, Dana White, Floyd Mayweather, UFC

Dana White, the UFC boss, has been taking to the media to offer $25 million for a fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

Dana and Floyd Mayweather have been going back and forth in the media. Floyd’s latest rant on Dana White happened just over the weekend at Barclays Center. Floyd told a camera man that Dana White is a “small boss” and basically is an employee of the UFC. He went on to say that he remembers when Dana White used to hang around Floyd saying he remembers when Dana was “carrying my bags”.

Source: TMZ http://www.tmz.com/2017/01/16/floyd-mayweather-to-dana-white-you-used-to-carry-my-bags-video/

