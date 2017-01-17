Charlie Sheen Reaches Out To Rihanna After Calling Her A ‘B****’ [Pic]

January 17, 2017 4:18 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: charlie sheen, Rihanna

This is Charlie Sheen’s way of apologizing for calling Rihanna the ‘B’word:

Last week Charlie called Rih Rih a ‘common sense lacking b****’ on Watch What Happens Live.

It looks like Charlie caught a lot of flack from Rihanna’s Navy because today he changed his tune on Twitter.

This one-sided beef started from a Twitter feud Sheen & Rihanna had in 2013 over a rain check for a meet and greet.

No response or word from Rihanna yet on the entire situation & I wouldn’t hold my breath waiting for one either…good luck with that Charlie.

More from Short-E
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live