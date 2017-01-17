Charlie Sheen Reaches Out To Rihanna After Calling Her A ‘B****’ [Pic]

This is Charlie Sheen’s way of apologizing for calling Rihanna the ‘B’word:

dear @rihanna,

pardon my inane

self indulgence.

let's have a drink someday

(on me) ….

❤️

©️ — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) January 17, 2017

Last week Charlie called Rih Rih a ‘common sense lacking b****’ on Watch What Happens Live.

It looks like Charlie caught a lot of flack from Rihanna’s Navy because today he changed his tune on Twitter.

This one-sided beef started from a Twitter feud Sheen & Rihanna had in 2013 over a rain check for a meet and greet.

No response or word from Rihanna yet on the entire situation & I wouldn’t hold my breath waiting for one either…good luck with that Charlie.