Do You Agree Emma Watson's Belle Doll Looks Like Justin Bieber?

January 17, 2017 11:38 AM By Nina
The internet is exploding with buzz on the Beauty and The Beast film hitting theaters, March 17, 2017. A new children’s based film releasing always means new merchandise is being released to the public. However, the internet is questioning this round of merchandise!

Emma Watson’s Belle doll from the Beauty and The Beast has been released and the internet has brought to our attention that this doll kinda looks a lot like Justin Bieber.

We just couldn’t figure out if it was a insult to Emma Watson, or Justin!

What’s your thoughts? Does it look like either one of them? Or should they remold the next Belle Doll a little bit better?

Watch the Beauty and The Beast trailer here!

 

 

