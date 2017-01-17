Hefty Fine For Drone Users The Day Of The Inauguration

If you’re planning on making your way out to the good ol’ Washington DC the day of the inauguration we want to warn you, don’t fly your drones!

According to Mashable, “Piloting a drone in D.C., during the inauguration or otherwise, could earn you a very specific fine of $1,414. If it’s a company drone, the drone’s corporate owner could be subjected to a slightly less specific-sounding fine of $32,140.”

So much for those close up shots of ‘DJ Ravi Drums’ we wanted… oh wait.

In addition to the $1414 fine that you could be billed for flying your Drone at the inauguration, it would also cost you $85 for flying your drone in a DC national park. Totaling your final ticket to an unfortunate $1499.

Secret Service has stated, “violators will have all equipment confiscated as evidence”.

By: Trishia Ybarreche

CBS Radio – KSFM