Nude Cleaning Service Looking For Workers of ‘All Ages And Figures’

January 17, 2017 11:56 AM
Filed Under: cleaning, Home, House, Household, nude

Anyone need a house cleaner that doesn’t mind getting a little…naked? Well, if you’re willing to move all the way to Yorkshire, England, this might be the service for you.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, a business called Naturist Cleaners is looking for women “to bare all while doing dusting, vacuuming and other household chores.”

The job was posted for job-seekers in a nudist community, but the service apparently also caters to non-nudists.

“It’s a service for the nudist community,” said Owner Laura Smith. “We are a cleaning company. There’s nothing sexual about the business at all. The majority of our clients are nudists.”

We are going to go ahead and assume that the cleaning products used are also au naturel…

Read more HERE. *Warning, some photos contain nudity.*

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live