Nude Cleaning Service Looking For Workers of ‘All Ages And Figures’

Anyone need a house cleaner that doesn’t mind getting a little…naked? Well, if you’re willing to move all the way to Yorkshire, England, this might be the service for you.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, a business called Naturist Cleaners is looking for women “to bare all while doing dusting, vacuuming and other household chores.”

The job was posted for job-seekers in a nudist community, but the service apparently also caters to non-nudists.

“It’s a service for the nudist community,” said Owner Laura Smith. “We are a cleaning company. There’s nothing sexual about the business at all. The majority of our clients are nudists.”

We are going to go ahead and assume that the cleaning products used are also au naturel…

