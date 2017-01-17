Parents Horrified Over Mold Growing In Their Child’s Toy

Does your child have one of those toys that they absolutely love to hold onto? Are they always teething on it and maybe dropping it every so many feet while out shopping? Have you always thought about disinfecting that toy but never really got around to it?

Well you might want to take a second to think about or maybe even inspecting what is really going on with your children’s toys.

Sophie the Giraffe, is a popular toy that has been publicized through popular celebrity’s and their children, stated by the LA Times, celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Nicole Richie, and Kate Hudson. However, mommy bloggers have been exposing the real problem that might just change your mind on keeping this adorable Giraffe around for too long.

The scary part is, if this Sophie the Giraffe toy is molding up for some families, what other toy’s do you own have the same side effect?

Remember, you can always avoid moldy toy’s by making sure you clean them daily, and or weekly.

By: Trishia Ybarreche

CBS Radio – KSFM