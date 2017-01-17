Uber Driver Arrested For Raping Drunk Woman After Driving Her Home

An Uber driver named Gabriel Vasquez has been arrested for allegedly raping one of his passengers.

Vasquez picked up a drunk 22 year-old woman from a bar in San Antonio.

The woman was so intoxicated that she passed out at a bar on Saturday night.

The bar staff escorted the woman to the Uber outside waiting for her.

Vasquez drover the young woman home and brought her to her bed.

According to police reports that’s when the Uber driver began to undress her.

Vasquez was arrested after the woman reported the incident to Uber and the police.

