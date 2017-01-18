Lawmakers Trying To Ban EBT Users From Purchasing Junk Food

A bill was introduced in Tennessee that would ban food stamp users from buying junk food. The bill looked to ban EBT card users in the state from buying “food that is high in calories, sugar, and fat … without any nutritional value.”

Reportedly the bill has since been pulled due to many factors.

According to WBIR.com, Rep. Shelia Butt said

“Essentially, then, I found out that it would literally take an ‘act of congress’ to make any changes to the SNAP program. Many states over the years have asked for a waiver to be able to make changes to the program and not one has ever been granted. That being the case, I have decided not to run the legislation at this time. I hope with a new administration more rights will be granted to the state.”

The USDA said in a report summary,

“No clear standards exists for defining foods as good or bad, or healthy or not healthy. The task of identifying, evaluating, and tracking the nutritional profile of every food available for purchase would be substantial. There is no strong research based evidence to suggest food stamp participation contributes to poor diet quality or obesity.”

Lawmakers who opposed the bill suggest we look toward encouraging everyone to eat healthier, not just singling out food stamp recipients.