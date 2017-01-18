Michelle Obama Takes Memorable Final Walk Through White House [VIDEO]

As the Obamas have been in the White House for eight years, they have surely fallen in love and become attached to the home like most of us do with our own. It comes as no surprise that Michelle Obama especially feels sad about leaving the White House given she was, literally, the first lady to modernize the historical monument in over 50 years.

Today, Michelle Obama has taken time to go on one final stroll through the White House, cherishing every second, and capturing “mental snapshots to take with her to Palm Springs,” according to Mashable.

See the emotional video of Michelle and her dogs below as they walk through the house one last time!