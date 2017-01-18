This Safety App Will Virtually Walk With You!

January 18, 2017 7:29 AM By Bre
Filed Under: app, Companion, Guardian, Walking

Walking alone is scary especially after dark! I get scared walking from my front door to my car early in the morning sometimes!

With many assaults and abductions around the world, apps like Companion or Guardian will allow people who are walking to their destination document every step they take with their loved ones.

ABC news reports, you can choose the contacts you want to share your commute with, map out your route and notify your contacts when you’re on the move.

If anything goes wrong, such as deviating from your path or if your phone sense you running, the app will ask you if you’re okay.

If you don’t respond, it will notify your contacts. You can also notify the police through the app.

“I mean, it would definitely make me feel a lot safer because we have like the Corps escort and the different call button things,” said student Meaghan Morgan. “But I worry that if anything every happened, how would I get there? So that would be nice that It would just be there so I wouldn’t have to call anyone.”

The apps are available on IOS and Android.

