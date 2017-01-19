An Alligator Jumped On The Boat With These People [VIDEO]

January 19, 2017 4:52 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: alligator, Boat, Florida, Video

These folks were looking at an alligator resting on a river bank in Florida and it jumped into their boat. See the video…

From Youtube:

“A couple vacationing from Missouri got a scary surprise during a boat tour of some Florida marshes.
their boat got stuck in a mud bank right next to a big gator.
While the captain worked to get the boat unstuck, Tylor Hindery started streaming video of the too-close alligator on Facebook Live.
That’s when the gator leaped towards them and into the boat. All of the chaos was captured live on video.”

You can see the scary video above. We’re glad that nobody, including the gator, was harmed.

More from Short-E
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook
Wingstop Sound Stage

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live