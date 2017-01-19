An Alligator Jumped On The Boat With These People [VIDEO]

These folks were looking at an alligator resting on a river bank in Florida and it jumped into their boat. See the video…
From Youtube:
“A couple vacationing from Missouri got a scary surprise during a boat tour of some Florida marshes.
their boat got stuck in a mud bank right next to a big gator.
While the captain worked to get the boat unstuck, Tylor Hindery started streaming video of the too-close alligator on Facebook Live.
That’s when the gator leaped towards them and into the boat. All of the chaos was captured live on video.”
You can see the scary video above. We’re glad that nobody, including the gator, was harmed.