Did You Know That All Pixar Movies Are Connected? Check Out The Pixar Theory! [Video]

January 19, 2017 6:45 AM By Bre
Filed Under: Disney, Pixar, The Pixar Theory

Disney fans everywhere have heard about how all movies exist within the same universe. It is also known as “The Grand Unifying Theory of Pixar Movies,” has been around since 2013. In case this is new news to you check out the video below that explains with visuals or you can read about it here!

This theory covers every feature-length movie made by Pixar Animation Studios since Toy Story. That includes:

  • A Bug’s Life
  • Toy Story 2
  • Monsters Inc.
  • Finding Nemo
  • The Incredibles
  • Cars
  • Ratatouille
  • Wall-E
  • Up
  • Toy Story 3
  • Cars 2
  • Brave
  • Monsters University
  • Inside Out (in Part 2)
  • The Good Dinosaur (in Part 3)
  • Finding Dory (in Part 4)
