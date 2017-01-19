Ellen DeGeneres Says Farewell To The Obamas In Heartfelt Segment [VIDEO]

January 19, 2017 12:35 PM
Filed Under: Ellen DeGeneres, obama

On Thursday Ellen paid tribute to President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama by thanking them for all they have done for our country, with great emphasis on how Obama changed her life.

“I want to personally thank him for changing my life,” she told the audience. “I am a legally married woman because of him, and so is my wife.”

The Obamas were on Ellen’s show several times throughout the past eight years, and to say goodbye Ellen provided a tribute video which highlighted all of their greatest moments on the show. Watch above 🙂

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook
Wingstop Sound Stage

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live