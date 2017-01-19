Ellen DeGeneres Says Farewell To The Obamas In Heartfelt Segment [VIDEO]

On Thursday Ellen paid tribute to President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama by thanking them for all they have done for our country, with great emphasis on how Obama changed her life.

“I want to personally thank him for changing my life,” she told the audience. “I am a legally married woman because of him, and so is my wife.”

The Obamas were on Ellen’s show several times throughout the past eight years, and to say goodbye Ellen provided a tribute video which highlighted all of their greatest moments on the show. Watch above 🙂