Fans Turn On Ariana Grande For Instagram Post

Ariana Grande has proclaimed that she is “the hardest-working 23-year-old human being on Earth,” also adding that she is “cute”

Not everyone was pleased with her commentary, nor did they stay silent.

Alot of her fans and people who follow her on Instagram lashed out at her with some not so nice commentary and some pretty profound statements as well that were thoughtful and not hateful. Check out the story below.

Source: Fox Entertainent

http://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/2017/01/18/fans-call-out-ariana-grande-for-out-touch-instagram-post.html