Little Mix’s Video for ‘Touch’ is a Sexy Explosion of Pastel

Directed by Director X and Parris Goebel, the British foursome navigate their way through a pallet of pastel. January 19, 2017 5:26 PM
By Radio.com Staff

Little Mix have dropped a video for, “Touch,” the latest single from their chart-topping album Glory Days. Directed by Director X and Parris Goebel, the British foursome navigate their way through a pallet of pastel while avoiding the touch of numerous well-built men appearance around every corner.

Little Mix will join Ariana Grande on her upcoming North American Dangerous Woman Tour. The 36-city tour kicks off on February 2, 2017 in Phoenix, AZ and includes stops in New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago.

According to a release, Glory Days has become the millennium’s longest running #1 album from a girl group—an accomplishment last achieved by the Spice Girls 20 years ago.

Watch “Touch” below.

